Lady Cubs take third at Neodesha

NEODESHA — Humboldt High’s volleyball team continues its march to the postseason Saturday, going 4-2 at the Neodesha Invitational tournament.

The Lady Cubs took third place overall, as their record goes to 24-1 heading into the final week of the regular season.

Humboldt edged Erie in straight sets, 27-25 and 26-24, and had things looking quite rosy with a 30-28 thriller over Neodesha in a wild first set. But the Bluestreaks responded with a wallop, winning the next two sets, 25-12 and 25-13.

Humboldt wrapped up pool play with a 25-23 and 25-12 win over Baxter Springs and a 25-21 and 25-14 win over Caney Valley.

Once in the medal round, Humboldt’s title hopes were vanquished with a tough, three-set loss to Parsons, 25-23, 20-25 and 25-22.

But Humboldt ended on a high note, securing third place with a 25-19 and 25-17 win over Southeast.

Shelby Shaughnessy racked up 46 kills on the day, along with eight service aces, 10 blocks, 57 digs and four assists.

Ricklyn Hillmon had 39 kills, 12 digs and three blocks.

Several others had busy days.

Cheyenne Wrestler had nine aces, three kills, three blocks and 15 digs; Cassidy Friend had 37 digs, six aces and an assist; Laney Hull had 15 kills, two blocks, 12 digs, and two assists. Karingten Hall had eight aces, 22 kills, one block, 24 digs and three assists. Shelby Daniels had 48 assists, 28 digs and a kill. Lakyn Meadows chipped in with two aces, 17 kills, 29 digs, 59 assists and one block. Skylar Hottenstein had 10 aces, 93 digs and 11 assists.

Humboldt goes to Cherryvale Tuesday for a triangular with Eureka.