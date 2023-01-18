Lady Cubs topple Crest

Humboldt High’s girls started quickly and never looked back Tuesday.

The Lady Cubs opened the War on 54 Midseason Tournament with a 48-22 romp over Crest High to set up a rematch of sorts with Cherryvale at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the Iola Elementary School gymnasium. Crest, meanwhile, battles host Iola at same time Thursday in the Iola High School gym.

Carsyn Haviland had the hot hand early, scoring eight points as Humboldt raced to a 17-6 lead after one quarter. The Lady Cubs spread the wealth around in the second period. Six players scored as Humboldt extended its lead to 30-11 at the break.