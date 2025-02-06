Lady Devils down Fort Scott

FORT SCOTT — Allen Community College’s women didn’t exactly set the world on fire with their offensive output.

It didn’t need to, not with Allen’s defense as stifling as ever.

The Red Devils held host Fort Scott scoreless through the second quarter, and allowed only seven field goals on the night, in a 59-21 win.

The victory, Allen’s third in a row, improves ACC to 6-2 in Jayhawk Conference play and 16-2 overall.

The teams were knotted at 8-8 after one quarter before the Red Devils put together a 19-0 second-quarter run to enter the halftime locker room with a 27-8 lead.

Allen’s offense cooled in the second half, but the defense did not. The Red Devils outscored Fort Scott, 13-6 in the third period and ended the game with a 19-7 run.

Aaliyah Brown led the victors with 15 points and 13 rebounds, followed by Mafalda Chambel with 12 points and Audrey Peak with eight. Chambel added four assists and three steals. Yolaine Luthi and Tawhirikura Doyle also had three steals. Iyanah Roberson scored nine points to pace Fort Scott, which was 7 of 36 from the field, and committed 24 turnovers.

Allen travels to Hesston Saturday.

Allen (8-19-13-19—59)

FG/3pt FT F TP

Luthi 0 2 1 2

Chambel 0/3 3 1 12

Doyle 1/1 0 2 5

Cutazzo 0 0 3 0

Brown 5 5 2 15

Shaw 0 0 1 0

Peak 1/2 0a2 8

Mason 1 0 0 2

Bunch 0 2 1 2

Gear 0/1 2 1 5

Totals 8/7 14 14 51

Fort Scott (8-0-6-7—21)

Curtis 0 0 1 0

Scottings 01 2 1

Pinal 0 1 2 1

Edmondson 0/1 0 4 3

Foltz 1 0 2 2

Walton 0 0 1 0

Han 0/1 2 1 5

Russaw 0 0 2 0

Roberson 4 1 1 9

Totals 5/2 5 16 21