Lady Lancer finish strong

HUMBOLDT — Crest High’s volleyball team rebounded from a tough start to end on a high note Saturday at the Humboldt High School Invitational.
Crest opened play with a 25-4, 25-9 loss to host Humboldt.
“We really struggled with serve receive and could not get any offense going,” Lady Lancer head coach Abigail Hermreck said.
