Lady Lancer finish strong

Despite facing some fierce competition on the volleyball court, Crest High ended the day Saturday with a flourish, defeating Central Heights in the final round of the Humboldt Invitational. The Lady Lancers host Uniontown and Pleasanton next.

September 22, 2020 - 10:29 AM

Crest High’s Kayla Hermreck (11) tips the ball over the net Saturday in a match against Humboldt at the HHS Invitational. Defending the attempt is Humboldt’s Kirstyn Murrow. Photo by Richard Luken

HUMBOLDT — Crest High’s volleyball team rebounded from a tough start to end on a high note Saturday at the Humboldt High School Invitational.

Crest opened play with a 25-4, 25-9 loss to host Humboldt.

“We really struggled with serve receive and could not get any offense going,” Lady Lancer head coach Abigail Hermreck said.

