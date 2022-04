BUFFALO — Even without the services of seniors Lindsey Godderz and Anna Hermreck, who missed Monday’s doubleheader because of a schedule conflict, Crest High’s softball team kept up its dazzling early-season play.

The Lady Lancers picked up a pair of wins over Altoona-Midway, 19-2 and 22-5, winning both in games cut short to three innings via run-rule.

“I’m proud of how the rest of the team stepped up and took care of business,” Crest head coach Casey Cook said.