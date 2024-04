OSWEGO — It’s only a rumor that the scoreboard operator had to be treated for exhaustion at the conclusion of Monday’s Crest High doubleheader at Oswego.

The Lady Lancers scored early and often in a 25-7 and 24-12 doubleheader sweep over host Oswego.

The victories snapped a five-game losing streak for Crest (3-9), which travels to Burlingame Thursday for another doubleheader.