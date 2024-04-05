 | Fri, Apr 05, 2024
Lady Lancers fall to Jayhawk-Linn

After holding visiting Jayhawk-Linn scoreless for the first four innings, Crest High's Lady Lancer softball team ran into trouble as the Jayhawks scored seven runs over two innings to win, 7-0. The Jayhawks continued their surge with a 21-2 victory in Game 2.

April 5, 2024 - 2:47 PM

Crest High's Kaylee Allen chases down a fly ball Thursday against Jayhawk-Linn. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

COLONY — A pitchers’ duel went sour for Crest High’s softball team Thursday

The Lady Lancers were locked in a scoreless deadlock with visiting Jayhawk-Linn through the first four innings of their doubleheader before the Jayhawks took advantage of a hit batsman and a Crest fielding error to score a run on a ground ball. Another error and RBI single had Colony in arrears, 3-0.

Jayhawk-Linn tacked on four runs in the sixth in similar fashion — getting only one hit, but taking full advantage of walks and errors — to win 7-0.

By then, it was too late to slow the visitors’ momentum. Jayhawk-Linn took full control of the nightcap with a 15-run second inning, cruising to a 21-2 victory.

