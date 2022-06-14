Lady Lightning lays down the thunder

Lady Lightning coaches Kristi and Danny Rodriguez address the players during a team huddle following a recent game. Courtesy photo

The Lady Lightning, a 10-and-under squad based in Iola, is making some waves in the national softball circuit.

The squad, coached by Kristi and Danny Rodriguez, has compiled a 23-6 record in a series of tournaments across the state, while winning three.

Their prowess has earned the squad a berth in a upcoming national tournament July 5-10 in Branson, Mo. As of Monday, the field consists of 86 teams from across the country. The Lady Lightning, the second-ranked USSA 10-and-under team in Kansas, is thus far the only representative from the Sunflower State to qualify for the national tournament.