 | Tue, Jun 14, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Lady Lightning lays down the thunder

The Lady Lightning, a 10-and-under traveling softball team from Iola, will be at a national tournament in Branson next week. The squad is ranked second in Kansas and has qualified for a national tournament in Branson, Mo., in July.

Sports

June 14, 2022 - 2:44 PM

Lady Lightning team members are, front row from left, Elliot Sigg, Kinley Nelson, Quinn Stanfield and Brynna Ellis; second row from left, coach Kristi Rodriguez, AnnaLee Winters, Hadly Carptner, Maria Mendez, Jayna Ivy, Kallyn Rodriguez and coach Danny Rodriguez. Not pictured are Kinsley Vance and Paige Helman. Courtesy photo
Lady Lightning coaches Kristi and Danny Rodriguez address the players during a team huddle following a recent game.Courtesy photo

The Lady Lightning, a 10-and-under squad based in Iola, is making some waves in the national softball circuit.

The squad, coached by Kristi and Danny Rodriguez, has compiled a 23-6 record in a series of tournaments across the state, while winning three.

Their prowess has earned the squad a berth in a upcoming national tournament July 5-10 in Branson, Mo. As of Monday, the field consists of 86 teams from across the country. The Lady Lightning,  the second-ranked USSA 10-and-under team in Kansas, is thus far the only representative from the Sunflower State to qualify for the national tournament.

Related
May 16, 2022
May 14, 2022
August 5, 2021
July 30, 2021
Most Popular