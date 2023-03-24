 | Fri, Mar 24, 2023
Lady Red Devils earn KJCCC honors

A pair of Allen women's basketball players have received KJCCC honors for their play this past winter. They are sophomores Shade Richardson, who took Defensive Player of the Year, as well as Naomi Smith, named to the Second Team All-Jayhawk Conference team.

March 24, 2023 - 3:13 PM

Allen's Shade Richardson, right, drives to the basket against Neosho. Photo by Quinn Burkitt

A couple of Allen Community College women’s basketball players earned KJCCC honors for their hard work on the court this past season. 

Sophomore Shade Richardson earned Jayhawk conference Defensive Player of the Year. Sophomore Naomi Smith took home Second Team All-Jayhawk Conference after averaging 10 points and six rebounds per game. 

Richardson finished the season averaging 7.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. She also had 2.1 steals per game and started in all 30 games. 

