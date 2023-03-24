Lady Red Devils earn KJCCC honors

A couple of Allen Community College women’s basketball players earned KJCCC honors for their hard work on the court this past season.

Sophomore Shade Richardson earned Jayhawk conference Defensive Player of the Year. Sophomore Naomi Smith took home Second Team All-Jayhawk Conference after averaging 10 points and six rebounds per game.

Richardson finished the season averaging 7.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. She also had 2.1 steals per game and started in all 30 games.