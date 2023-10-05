Lady Red Devils fall to KCKCC

KANSAS CITY, KS — The Allen volleyball team dropped three straight sets in a tough trip to Kansas City Kansas Community College on Wednesday.

The Lady Red Devils (11-9; 3-4) saw the momentum shift in Kansas City’s favor as the matches went on as they dropped their sets, 25-23, 25-21 and 25-15.

Lexi Deweese led Allen offensively with a team-high seven kills while Abby Altic went for six kills. Isabella Simione also led the Lady Red Devils from the serving line with a team-high 27 aces and Chloe Vargas added three.