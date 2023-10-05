 | Thu, Oct 05, 2023
Lady Red Devils fall to KCKCC

Allen's volleyball team dropped a match at Kansas City Kansas Community College Wednesday in three straight sets. The Lady Lancers made it close early but let their foot off the gas as the match went on.

October 5, 2023 - 3:02 PM

Allen's Isabelle Simione goes for a hit in a home meet. Photo by Quinn Burkitt

KANSAS CITY, KS — The Allen volleyball team dropped three straight sets in a tough trip to Kansas City Kansas Community College on Wednesday. 

The Lady Red Devils (11-9; 3-4) saw the momentum shift in Kansas City’s favor as the matches went on as they dropped their sets, 25-23, 25-21 and 25-15. 

Lexi Deweese led Allen offensively with a team-high seven kills while Abby Altic went for six kills. Isabella Simione also led the Lady Red Devils from the serving line with a team-high 27 aces and Chloe Vargas added three.

