The Allen Community College volleyball team slipped up to Independence Community College on Wednesday night at home.

Allen (13-9; 3-4) began by getting in front with a 25-13 victory. After Independence took a 25-19 win, the Lady Red Devils went ahead two sets to one in a 25-15 third-set victory.

The Pirates then took the final two sets in a come-from-behind win, 25-17 and 15-13.