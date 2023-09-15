 | Fri, Sep 15, 2023
Lady Red Devils get by Crowder

Allen's head coach Jeremy McGinnis believed his team didn't even play anywhere near their potential when they took down Crowder at home Thursday.

September 15, 2023 - 4:26 PM

Allen's Hannah Viera. Photo by Quinn Burkitt

The Allen Lady Red Devils went full steam ahead and took down Crowder Community College at home Thursday, 4-2.

Allen’s (4-1) Rebecca Lord, Emma Hicklin and Vivian Santos each scored in the first half with Tanka Rother scoring in the second.

“It’s nice to not play well and still win,” Allen head coach Jeremy McGinnis said. “As soon as Tanika’s goal went in, I felt a lot more relaxed. There was a moment there where it got brutal. We didn’t play our game, we didn’t possess and we weren’t first to the ball but we still found a way to win which matters.”

