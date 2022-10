The Allen Community College volleyball team stumbled to Neosho Community College on Wednesday, three sets to one.

The Lady Red Devils fought hard to get their first set victory, 25-22, but then dropped their next three sets. Neosho won by scores of 25-13, 25-18 and 25-19.

Allen had 16 kills in their opening set victory. The next three sets saw the Lady Red Devils knock seven, 11 and 10 digs, respectively.