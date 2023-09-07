Lady Red Devils start fast, take down Pratt

PRATT — Allen’s first conference road game of the season proved to be decisive in different ways for the men’s and women’s teams at Pratt Wednesday afternoon.

The No. 11 Lady Red Devils (3-0) got on the board only minutes into the game and scored two more times while holding Pratt scoreless for a 3-0 win.

The Red Devils (3-1) came out flat and could never recover from an early 3-0 deficit. Pratt got on the board early and often, scoring all of their goals in the first half. Allen struck with their only goal near the end of the second half.