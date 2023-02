LE ROY — Josie Weers’ 27 points propelled the Southern Coffey Lady Titans over Altoona-Midway 59-28 in Thursday night’s substate game.

The Lady Titans (12-9) held the Jets offense in check and allowed them to score their most points in the second quarter, a total of eight points. Weers and Jalea True led the SCC offensive attack.

SCC jumped out to an early double-digit lead when Weers scored 11 points and True went for eight in the first quarter to take a 24-7 lead.