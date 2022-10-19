 | Thu, Oct 20, 2022
Lakers and Warriors tip off year

One of the NBA's first games of the season was the first since Golden State won their championship title at the end of last season. The Lakers’ 22 turnovers led to 27 points for the Warriors victory.

October 19, 2022 - 2:49 PM

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry on Oct. 29, 2018. ARMANDO L. SANCHEZ/CHICAGO TRIBUNE/TNS

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — After all those thrilling NBA Finals battles of last decade, Stephen Curry and LeBron James can still put on a spectacular show well into their 30s.

Opening night between these two greats showed why Curry’s team is on top these days.

Curry began the season with 33 points, seven assists and six rebounds despite a slow start, and the GoldenState Warriors beat James and the Los Angeles Lakers 123-109 on Tuesday night after receiving their championship rings in a pregame ceremony.

