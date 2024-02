ST. PAUL — A balanced scoring attack paved the way Friday for Crest High’s Lancers to roll past host St. Paul Friday, 64-29.

The victory keeps the Lancers in line for a possible second seed in the upcoming Class 1A-I Substate Tournament.

Crest (9-8) is deadlocked with Madison/Hamilton in second place, behind top-seeded Olpe, which already has secured the no. 1 seed at 15-2.