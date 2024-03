COLONY — Crest High’s offense is rounding into shape quite nicely.

The Lancer batters hit five home runs on a blustery afternoon in a 16-1 and 14-8 sweep over visiting Northeast.

“Our hitting has come a long way,” Lancer head coach Roland Weir said. “We just needed some more at-bats.”

Opposing pitchers may cringe at the thought of what might happen once the schedule hits high gear.