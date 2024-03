UNIONTOWN — Crest High didn’t let the disappointment of a pair of losses in its season-opener linger for long.

The Lancers, who fell twice to Iola on Tuesday, were back on the baseball diamond Thursday at Uniontown.

A pair of late two-out rallies, the first coming in the top of the seventh to force extra innings, and the second in the top of the ninth, where Jensen Barker had the tie-breaking single in a come-from-behind 8-6 victory.