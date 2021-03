COLONY — With his players antsy to get out on the baseball diamond, Crest High head coach Roland Weir scheduled a series of scrimmages last week in preparation of their season-opener.

“It really paid off,” Weir said Monday after the real opener, a doubleheader sweep of visiting St. Paul.

The Lancers cruised to wins of 16-0 and 16-1 to open the 2021 season.