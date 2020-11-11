Menu Search Log in

LaRussa’s return hits a pothole

Tony LaRussa, who has been announced as the next manager of the Chicago White Sox, is facing a drunken-driving charge. The case was filed one day before LaRussa's hiring was announced in October.

By

Sports

November 11, 2020 - 9:44 AM

Hall of Fame manager Tony LaRussa is honored in 2014 at U.S. Cellular Field. The Chicago White Sox have hired La Russa as their new manager. Photo by Brian Cassella / Chicago Tribune / TNS

CHICAGO — Tony La Russa’s surprising return to manage the Chicago White Sox took another turn late Monday when ESPN, citing court records, reported the Hall of Famer was charged with driving under the influence after a February arrest in Arizona.

The case was filed Oct. 28 — one day before the Sox announced La Russa’s hiring — according to the Maricopa County Justice Courts website.

A White Sox spokesman confirmed to the Chicago Tribune that the organization was aware of the arrest before hiring La Russa.

Related
November 3, 2020
July 17, 2019
April 1, 2019
March 28, 2019
Trending