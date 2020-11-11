LaRussa’s return hits a pothole

CHICAGO — Tony La Russa’s surprising return to manage the Chicago White Sox took another turn late Monday when ESPN, citing court records, reported the Hall of Famer was charged with driving under the influence after a February arrest in Arizona.
The case was filed Oct. 28 — one day before the Sox announced La Russa’s hiring — according to the Maricopa County Justice Courts website.
A White Sox spokesman confirmed to the Chicago Tribune that the organization was aware of the arrest before hiring La Russa.
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives