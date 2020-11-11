LaRussa’s return hits a pothole

CHICAGO — Tony La Russa’s surprising return to manage the Chicago White Sox took another turn late Monday when ESPN, citing court records, reported the Hall of Famer was charged with driving under the influence after a February arrest in Arizona.

The case was filed Oct. 28 — one day before the Sox announced La Russa’s hiring — according to the Maricopa County Justice Courts website.

A White Sox spokesman confirmed to the Chicago Tribune that the organization was aware of the arrest before hiring La Russa.