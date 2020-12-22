Menu Search Log in

LaRussa resolves DUI charge

Incoming Chicago White Sox manager Tony LaRussa will pay a $1,400 fine, be confined to house arrest for a day and must perform 20 hours of community service to resolve a DUI arrest from February. LaRussa expressed regret over the arrest, insisting he does not have a drinking problem.

December 22, 2020 - 8:33 AM

Hall of Fame manager Tony LaRussa is honored in 2014 at U.S. Cellular Field. Photo by Brian Cassella / Chicago Tribune / TNS

CHICAGO (AP) — White Sox manager Tony La Russa says he doesn’t have a drinking problem. He also says he has to prove that with his behavior.

The 76-year-old La Russa pleaded guilty Monday to a lesser charge to resolve misdemeanor drunken driving charges stemming from his arrest nearly 10 months ago on a freeway in metro Phoenix.

La Russa also pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in Florida in 2007 after police found him asleep inside his running SUV at a stop light and smelling of alcohol. After the 2007 case was resolved, La Russa accepted responsibility and said it would never happen again.

