 | Thu, Oct 19, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Las Vegas Aces are first repeat WNBA champs

The Las Vegas Aces became the first team in 21 years to win back-to-back WNBA championships, getting 24 points and 16 rebounds from A’ja Wilson and a defensive stop in the closing seconds to beat the New York Liberty 70-69 in Game 4 of the Finals. 

By

Sports

October 19, 2023 - 3:11 PM

The Las Vegas Aces celebrate with the trophy after Game 4 of a WNBA basketball final playoff series against the New York Liberty Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, in New York. The Aces won 70-69. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK (AP) — A’ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces secured their place as one of the greatest teams in WNBA history.

The Aces became the first team to repeat as champions in 21 years, getting 24 points and 16 rebounds from Wilson and a defensive stop in the closing seconds to beat the New York Liberty 70-69 in Game 4 of the Finals on Wednesday night.

“It’s not easy, as you know. This is what it’s all about,” Wilson said. “Not a lot of people get to do it. To be short-handed and win is amazing. It makes the win that much better. It’s hard to get back to the Finals to win again.”

Related
October 6, 2023
August 23, 2023
September 14, 2022
January 4, 2022
Most Popular