Late 3-pointer lifts KSU past Nebraska-Omaha

Kansas State completed a comeback against Nebraska-Omaha. Selton Miguel's game-winning 3-pointer lifted the Wildcats to a 60-58 victory.

December 30, 2020 - 9:08 AM

Selton Miguel

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Selton Miguel made a game-winning 3-pointer with 9.6 seconds left as Kansas State held off Omaha for a 60-58 victory on Tuesday night.

Sam’i Roe missed a 3-pointer for Omaha (2-8) to end it.

Miguel finished with 11 points with three 3s on 3-of-14 shooting from the field. Mike McGuirl had 13 points and six assists to lead Kansas State (5-5), which has won four of its last five.

