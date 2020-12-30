Late 3-pointer lifts KSU past Nebraska-Omaha

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Selton Miguel made a game-winning 3-pointer with 9.6 seconds left as Kansas State held off Omaha for a 60-58 victory on Tuesday night.
Sam’i Roe missed a 3-pointer for Omaha (2-8) to end it.
Miguel finished with 11 points with three 3s on 3-of-14 shooting from the field. Mike McGuirl had 13 points and six assists to lead Kansas State (5-5), which has won four of its last five.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives