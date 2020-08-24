Menu Search Log in

Late crash gives Sato win at Indy

It's his second win at the 500. For much of the race, five-time winner Scott Dixon held the lead.

August 24, 2020 - 9:42 AM

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Takuma Sato snatched his second Indianapolis 500 victory on Sunday as the Japanese racer held off Scott Dixon and ultimately won under caution at an Indianapolis Motor Speedway left empty because of the pandemic.

IndyCar officials declined to throw a red flag after a violent crash by Spencer Pigot with just a handful of laps remaining. Pigot needed medical attention on the track, the crash scene was a debris field and there was no way the race could resume without a stoppage.

Dixon, the five-time IndyCar champion who had dominated the race, asked on his radio if IndyCar was going to give the drivers a final shootout to the checkered flag, NASCAR style.

