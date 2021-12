YATES CENTER — We can assume Sisyphus of Greek mythology fame could empathize with Yates Center High’s girls.

The Wildcats, after struggling mightily to catch up with visiting Cherryvale Friday, finally did so early in the fourth quarter.

After trailing by as many as 10 in the first half, Yates Center’s Addison Solander connected from 3-point range to knot the score at 31-31 in the opening minute of the final frame.