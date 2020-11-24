Late field goal lifts Rams over Buccaneers

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Jared Goff threw for 376 yards and three touchdowns, and Matt Gay kicked a 40-yard field goal with 2:36 remaining to give the Los Angeles Rams a 27-24 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night.

Goff completed 39 of 51 passes, including short scoring throws to Robert Woods, Van Jefferson and Cam Akers. The Rams’ defense pressured Tom Brady all night and sealed the win with rookie safety Jordan Fuller’s second interception of the six-time Super Bowl champion.

“I was just in my zone, and the quarterback ended up throwing it in my direction,” Fuller said. “I was just telling myself, ‘Don’t drop it, don’t drop it, don’t drop it.’ The second one was kind of the same. I was just reading the quarterback’s eyes and was able to go out there and get it.”