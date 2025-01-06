Late free throw lifts YC girls to win

BUFFALO — Yates Center High’s girls picked up their first win of the 2024-25 season in dramatic fashion Friday.

The Wildcats’ McKynzee Burkholder was fouled after a 3-point attempt in the waning seconds. She hit one of the charities to break a 19-19 tie and give Yates Center a 20-19 victory.

The host Jets were able to get off a desperation 3-point attempt at the buzzer, but it was off the mark.

The win came after a spirited comeback for the Wildcats, who trailed 12-5 at halftime.

Yates Center’s Cayten Cummings took over in the third quarter, scoring 10 in the period as the Wildcats clawed their way back into the game.

Cummings wound up scoring 17 of Yates Center’s 20 points. Burkholder had the other three.

Yates Center (1-6) is back in action at home Tuesday against Oswego before traveling to Oswego for another showdown on Friday.