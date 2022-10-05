Leipold on distractions: ‘No plans of going anywhere’

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas football coach Lance Leipold says he’s spoken to his team about ESPN’s GameDay crew coming to town for Saturday’s 11 a.m. Big 12 battle between No. 19-ranked Kansas and No. 17 TCU.

He hasn’t however, discussed the fact his name has been linked to two other college coaching jobs — Nebraska, which fired coach Scott Frost on Sept. 11, and Wisconsin, which dismissed coach Paul Chryst on Sunday.

Both topics could conceivably be potential distractions for the Jayhawks, who are off to a 5-0 start (2-0 Big 12). TCU is 4-0 (1-0).