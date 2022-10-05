 | Wed, Oct 05, 2022
Leipold on distractions: ‘No plans of going anywhere’

In his second year at Kansas, Lance Leipold has the Jayhawks at 5-0, and has found himself linked to a number of coaching vacancies already.

Kansas head coach Lance Leipold leads the team onto the field before a game against Duke at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Sept. 24, 2022, in Lawrence, Kansas. Photo by (Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images/TNS)

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas football coach Lance Leipold says he’s spoken to his team about ESPN’s GameDay crew coming to town for Saturday’s 11 a.m. Big 12 battle between No. 19-ranked Kansas and No. 17 TCU.

He hasn’t however, discussed the fact his name has been linked to two other college coaching jobs — Nebraska, which fired coach Scott Frost on Sept. 11, and Wisconsin, which dismissed coach Paul Chryst on Sunday.

Both topics could conceivably be potential distractions for the Jayhawks, who are off to a 5-0 start (2-0 Big 12). TCU is 4-0 (1-0).

