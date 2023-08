Iola native Cal Leonard has lived and breathed baseball since he was a little kid.

An Iola High School baseball state champion from the 2018 season, Leonard has taken on an even bigger role as a relief pitcher on the Washburn University baseball team.

Leonard made an impact for the Ichabods this spring, putting Iola on the map as a sound baseball area. The right-handed pitcher finished the season making 12 appearances, striking out 15 and allowing a 5.84 ERA.