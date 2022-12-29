Liberty Bowl blues: KU mounts epic comeback, but falls in 3 OTs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Arkansas coach Sam Pittman admitted he was exhausted after more than four hours of football. Who could blame him after the Razorbacks and Kansas combined for 108 points?

KJ Jefferson passed to Rashod Dubinion for a 2-point conversion in the third overtime and Arkansas held off a furious second-half rally by Kansas for a 55-53 win in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl on Wednesday night.

The Jayhawks had rallied from 25 points down in the second half to force overtime, but failed on a 2-point conversion pass from Jason Bean to Lawrence Arnold in the third OT to end the marathon.