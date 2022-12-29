 | Thu, Dec 29, 2022
Liberty Bowl blues: KU mounts epic comeback, but falls in 3 OTs

The Kansas Jayhawks trailed by 25 points in the second half of Wednesday's Liberty Bowl before mounting a furious comeback to force overtime. Alas, the magic ended on an errant pass in the third overtime of a 53-51 loss.

By

Sports

December 29, 2022 - 11:39 AM

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) attempts a pass during the first half of the AutoZone Liberty Bowl against Kansas at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in Memphis, Tennessee. Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images/TNS

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Arkansas coach Sam Pittman admitted he was exhausted after more than four hours of football. Who could blame him after the Razorbacks and Kansas combined for 108 points?

KJ Jefferson passed to Rashod Dubinion for a 2-point conversion in the third overtime and Arkansas held off a furious second-half rally by Kansas for a 55-53 win in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl on Wednesday night.

The Jayhawks had rallied from 25 points down in the second half to force overtime, but failed on a 2-point conversion pass from Jason Bean to Lawrence Arnold in the third OT to end the marathon.

