MEMPHIS (AP) — Kansas and Arkansas will meet in the Liberty Bowl on Dec. 28.

This will mark the Jayhawks’ first bowl appearance since the end of the 2008 season. Kansas started 5-0 and cracked the AP Top 25 this year.

The Jayhawks’ six wins are more than they had in the previous three seasons combined. Arkansas started 3-0 and reached No. 10 in the AP Top 25.