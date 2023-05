Allen County area softball junior college athletes were recently named to the All-KJCCC Division II/Region VI teams for their work this spring.

Allen Community College’s second baseman Brooklyn Goehrig earned First Team All-Conference.

Goehrig had a team-high 146 at bats and registered a batting average of .438 with 64 hits and 28 RBI’s. She also had an on base percentage of .478 and was second on the team with 28 stolen bases.