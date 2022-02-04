 | Sat, Feb 05, 2022
Locked out players reject mediator plan

After MLB proposed a federal mediator for talks with the players association, it looks like spring training and the start of the season will be delayed while the work stoppage continues

By

Sports

February 4, 2022 - 2:38 PM

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 22: Major League Baseball Executive Vice President Rob Manfred speaks at a news conference at MLB headquarters on November 22, 2011 in New York City. Commissioner Bud Selig announced a new five-year labor agreement between Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — Locked out players rejected Major League Baseball’s request for a federal mediator to enter stalled labor negotiations, a move that pretty much eliminated any chance for an on-time start to spring training and increased the work stoppage’s threat to opening day.

One day after MLB asked for help from the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service, the Major League Baseball Players Association on Friday ruled out a third party trying to assist the fractured sport’s warring factions.

“Two months after implementing their lockout, and just two days after committing to players that a counterproposal would be made, the owners refused to make a counter, and instead requested mediation,” the union said in a statement.

