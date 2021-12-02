 | Thu, Dec 02, 2021
Lockout follows spending spree

On the final day before MLB's lockout began, teams spent over $1.4 billion dollars on free agents.

Six of those contracts are worth nine figures and some of the players are household names. With the lockout, who knows when we could see them play.

A baseball with MLB logo is seen at Citizens Bank Park before a game between the Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies on June 28, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images/TNS) Photo by TNS

NEW YORK (AP) — Before getting locked out, players loaded up Wednesday as big league teams unlocked their coffers for an unprecedented spending spree.

Major League Baseball clubs committed to a one-day record $1.4 billion in salaries Wednesday, hours before the league locked out players following the 11:59 p.m. expiration of the sport’s collective bargaining agreement.

Six nine-figure contracts were handed out, including two by the Texas Rangers — shortstop Corey Seager got $325 million over 10 years and infielder Marcus Semien will make $175 million over seven years.

