 | Thu, Aug 10, 2023
Lorenzen throws no-hitter in home debut

Michael Lorenzen threw the 14th no-hitter in Philadelphia Phillies history, a dazzling performance in only his second start with his new team, which beat the Washington Nationals 7-0. The 31-year-old Lorenzen struck out five, walked four and improved to 2-0 since he was acquired from Detroit at the trade deadline for a minor leaguer.

By

Sports

August 10, 2023 - 2:47 PM

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Michael Lorenzen, left, and J.T. Realmuto celebrate after Lorenzen's no-hitter during a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Michael Lorenzen walked to the mound to start the ninth inning — of just his second start with the Phillies, his first in Philadelphia — engrossed in the passion of fans roaring for him to complete a no-hitter, and considered the scene the coolest moment of his baseball career.

“Just walking out of the dugout, hearing the fans go wild, it gave me the chills,” Lorenzen said. “It gave that boost of energy that I needed, for sure.”

Boy, did it get wild in Philly just three outs later.

