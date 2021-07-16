Love withdraws from Olympics

Kevin Love has withdrawn from the Olympics because of a right calf injury, forcing the U.S. basketball team to replace two players on its roster.

Veteran center JaVale McGee and Spurs guard Keldon Johnson will be added to the 12-man Olympics roster, a person with knowledge of the details said Friday. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the additions had not been announced.

It means the much of the U.S. roster will have little time together before its Olympic opener July 25 against France.