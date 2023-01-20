 | Fri, Jan 20, 2023
Loyola-Marymount breaks No. 6 Gonzaga’s 75-game home winning streak

Gonzaga had won 93 straight games against unranked opponents with 69 of those coming at home, and had won its previous 116 West Coast Conference games against teams other than Saint Mary’s and BYU.

January 20, 2023 - 2:54 PM

Drew Timme (2) of the Gonzaga Bulldogs controls the ball against Oscar Tshiebwe (34) of the Kentucky Wildcats in the first half at the Spokane Arena on November 20, 2022, in Spokane, Washington. (William Mancebo/Getty Images/TNS)

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Cam Shelton banked in a go-ahead runner with 13 seconds left and Loyola Marymount snapped No. 6 Gonzaga’s 75-game home winning streak with a 68-67 victory on Thursday night.

The home streak for the Bulldogs (16-4, 5-1 West Coast Conference) was tied with Long Beach State (from 1968-74) for the eighth-longest in Division I history.

Shelton scored 27 points to lead the Lions (14-7, 4-3), who hadn’t won in Spokane since 1991 and had lost 25 straight overall to the Zags.

