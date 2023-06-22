 | Thu, Jun 22, 2023
Menu Search Log in

LSU tops No. 1 Wake Forest; one win away from College World Series

Cade Beloso hit a go-ahead three-run homer, freshman Griffin Herring pitched 4 2/3 innings of shutout relief in his longest outing, and LSU defeated No. 1 national seed Wake Forest 5-2 to stay alive in the College World Series. The Tigers forced a second bracket final Thursday night. 

By

Sports

June 22, 2023 - 2:21 PM

The College World Series logo at TD Ameritrade Park, prior to action in the College World Series Championship Series on June 25, 2018 at in Omaha, Nebraska. (Peter Aiken/Getty Images/TNS)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — LSU staved off elimination from the College World Series for a second time. And now the Tigers are right where they expected to be all along.

Cade Beloso hit a go-ahead three-run homer, freshman Griffin Herring pitched 4 2/3 innings of shutout relief in his longest outing and LSU forced a second bracket final with a 5-2 victory over No. 1 national seed Wake Forest on Wednesday night.

The winner of Thursday night’s will advance to play Florida in the best-of-three championship series that starts Saturday. The Gators clinched a spot with a 3-2 win over TCU.

Related
June 12, 2023
March 14, 2022
December 10, 2019
November 11, 2019
Most Popular