 | Tue, Jun 27, 2023
Menu Search Log in

LSU wins College World Series

LSU cranked up its offense a day after it gave up the most runs ever in a College World Series game and won its first national title since 2009 with a 18-4 victory over Florida in the third and deciding game of the finals.

By

Sports

June 27, 2023 - 2:51 PM

LSU's Alex Edward (13) greets teammate Maston Katz after Katz scored in the first inning during the second game of a doubleheader agaisnt South Carolina at Carolina Stadium on Friday, May 18, 2012, in Columbia, South Carolina. (Jeff Blake/The State/MCT)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — LSU went from its low point of the season to the ultimate high in a span of 24 hours.

A day after it gave up the most runs ever in a College World Series game, LSU cranked up its offense and won its first national title since 2009 with an 18-4 victory over Florida on Monday night in the third and deciding game of the finals.

LSU (54-17) staved off elimination three times in bracket play and bounced back from the humiliating 24-4 loss in Game 2 to claim its seventh championship, second to Southern California’s 12.

Related
November 30, 2021
January 14, 2020
December 10, 2019
January 2, 2019
Most Popular