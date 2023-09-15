 | Fri, Sep 15, 2023
Lucas Herbert holds first round lead at Silverado

September 15, 2023 - 3:56 PM

Justin Thomas, right, shakes hands with Will Zalatoris on the 18th green, the third playoff hole during the final round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on May 22, 2022, in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images/TNS)

NAPA, Calif. (AP) — Justin Thomas scuffled through an uneven afternoon with a 3-under 69 in his return to the PGA Tour following a lengthy layoff, leaving him six shots off the lead Thursday in the first round of the Fortinet Championship.

Thomas, the former No. 1 player in the world who was a captain’s pick for the Ryder Cup, had hoped to clean up his game in a final tune-up, but wasn’t nearly as sharp at Silverado Resort as he hoped.

Playing for the first time since finishing 12th at the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina, on Aug. 6, Thomas made four birdies and worked around a bogey on the par-4 ninth. He was tied for 20th, chasing Lucas Herbert, the leader after a 6-under 63.

