Lynch goes ‘Yeast Mode’ in baking show

The clock was running down. The pressure was on Marshawn Lynch.

His task: Decorate a baked meringue wreath with blueberry coulis, mascarpone cream and sugared berries.

The former Seattle Seahawks running back is one of six contestants on a new celebrity special of “The Great American Baking Show,” a spinoff of the beloved British competition show. Lynch — introduced by host Ellie Kemper as “hoping to turn Beast Mode into Yeast Mode” — competed with D’Arcy Carden, Liza Koshy, Nat Faxon, Chloe Fineman and Joel Kim Booster.