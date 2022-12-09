 | Fri, Dec 09, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Lynch goes ‘Yeast Mode’ in baking show

After a career spent battering defenders, former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch set his focus on the cake batter and such as he competed in a recent holiday baking show.

By

Sports

December 9, 2022 - 3:05 PM

Marshawn Lynch measures milk while competing in ‚ÄúThe Great American Baking Show‚Äù holiday special. Photo by Courtesy of The Roku Channel/TNS

The clock was running down. The pressure was on Marshawn Lynch.

His task: Decorate a baked meringue wreath with blueberry coulis, mascarpone cream and sugared berries.

The former Seattle Seahawks running back is one of six contestants on a new celebrity special of “The Great American Baking Show,” a spinoff of the beloved British competition show. Lynch — introduced by host Ellie Kemper as “hoping to turn Beast Mode into Yeast Mode” — competed with D’Arcy Carden, Liza Koshy, Nat Faxon, Chloe Fineman and Joel Kim Booster.

Related
July 26, 2021
October 27, 2020
January 6, 2020
August 18, 2012
Most Popular