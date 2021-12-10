Madison makes life miserable for Marmaton Valley

MORAN — Marmaton Valley High School’s basketball teams had a tough go of it against Madison High on Thursday. The girls’ team lost 33-16. The boys’ team lost 47-25 in the MV Preseason Tournament.

Friday’s games were canceled, school officials announced.

A Janae Granere three-pointer was all the offense the Wildcat girls got in the first quarter as Marmaton Valley trailed 9-3. Pauline Thery and Payton Scharff each scored on jumpers, but Madison led 21-7 at the half and 25-13 at the end of the quarter.