 | Fri, Dec 10, 2021
Madison makes life miserable for Marmaton Valley

Marmaton Valley High School's basketball teams had a rough go of it at home against Madison. Both the boys' and girls' teams were swept on Thursday night.

December 10, 2021 - 2:07 PM

Marmaton Valley High’s Wyatt Ard (45) vies for a rebound against Madison’s Braxton Worre

MORAN — Marmaton Valley High School’s basketball teams had a tough go of it against Madison High on Thursday. The girls’ team lost 33-16. The boys’ team lost 47-25 in the MV Preseason Tournament. 

Friday’s games were canceled, school officials announced.

A Janae Granere three-pointer was all the offense the Wildcat girls got in the first quarter as Marmaton Valley trailed 9-3. Pauline Thery and Payton Scharff each scored on jumpers, but Madison led 21-7 at the half and   25-13 at the end of the quarter.

