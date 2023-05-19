 | Fri, May 19, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Mage’s next stop is Preakness 

Mage's path through Triple Crown season is not an easy one. The Kentucky Derby winner opened as the favorite for the Preakness on Saturday. But Mage will have to beat Bob Baffert-trained National Treasure and others to become the first horse to win the first two Triple Crown races since Justify in 2018.

By

Sports

May 19, 2023 - 2:20 PM

Early Voting, with Jose L. Ortiz up, leads Epicenter to the finish line for victory in the 147th Preakness, his fourth career race, at Pimlico Race Course on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Baltimore. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun/TNS).

BALTIMORE (AP) — Mage’s path through Triple Crown season is not an easy one.

The Kentucky Derby winner opened as the favorite for this weekend’s Preakness Stakes, but Mage will have to top a field that includes Bob Baffert -trained National Treasure and others to become the first horse to take the first two Triple Crown races since Justify in 2018.

The race changed when top contender First Mission was scratched early Friday, leaving only seven to run. The result will depend on how Mage handles the two-week turnaround, what pace develops and whether jockey Javier Castellano can set up another winning trip down the stretch.

Related
May 2, 2023
September 12, 2019
May 17, 2019
June 10, 2018
Most Popular