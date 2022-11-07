 | Mon, Nov 07, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Mahomes aids in Chiefs’ rally past Titans

“You have to be able to win a game like that,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said, “where everything isn’t just perfect, and your emotions are up and down and you have to fight through. We were so close on so many plays. Step up and let’s go.”

By

Sports

November 7, 2022 - 3:29 PM

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambled for touchdown in the second half against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes was probably having flashbacks Sunday night to his days at Texas Tech, when he would scramble around like a kid playing sandlot football while routinely throwing the ball 60-plus times in a game.

The Chiefs needed all of it — every run, every throw, every yard — to rally past the Tennessee Titans.

Mahomes finished 43 of 68 for 446 yards and a touchdown, and he ran for the tying score and 2-point conversion late in the fourth quarter, before Harrison Butker atoned for two earlier misses by drilling the go-ahead field goal in overtime and lifting the Chiefs to the 20-17 victory.

Related
January 25, 2022
November 2, 2021
January 20, 2020
November 7, 2019
Most Popular