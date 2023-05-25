Mahomes: Championships, not money, drives his passion

Patrick Mahomes would rather win Super Bowls than a contest to make the most money.

That doesn’t mean the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback hasn’t seen what’s been happening across the NFL.

Mahomes signed a 10-year, $450 million extension in 2020 that set the bar for quarterbacks, but it already has been surpassed several times over. The Eagles’ Jalen Hurts signed a five-year, $255 million deal April 17 that briefly made him the NFL’s highest-paid player, until Lamar Jackson signed a five-year, $260 million deal with the Ravens a mere 10 days later.