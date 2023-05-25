 | Thu, May 25, 2023
Mahomes: Championships, not money, drives his passion

Patrick Mahomes, while among the highest-paid players in the world, could make substantially more as the NFL's pre-eminent quarterback. He chooses not to, in order build a better team around him.

May 25, 2023 - 1:49 PM

Chiefs defensive end Carlos Dunlap, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelcee and celebrated with the Lamar Hunt trophy after the Chiefs defeated the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20, in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Photo by TNS

Patrick Mahomes would rather win Super Bowls than a contest to make the most money.

That doesn’t mean the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback hasn’t seen what’s been happening across the NFL.

Mahomes signed a 10-year, $450 million extension in 2020 that set the bar for quarterbacks, but it already has been surpassed several times over. The Eagles’ Jalen Hurts signed a five-year, $255 million deal April 17 that briefly made him the NFL’s highest-paid player, until Lamar Jackson signed a five-year, $260 million deal with the Ravens a mere 10 days later.

