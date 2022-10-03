 | Mon, Oct 03, 2022
Mahomes, Chiefs roll past Tampa Bay

Patrick Mahomes threw for 249 yards and three touchdowns, including one for the highlight reels, as the Kansas City Chiefs defeated Tampa Bay, 41-31, Sunday evening.

October 3, 2022 - 1:13 PM

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Jody Fortson (88) scores a touchdown on a 10 yard pass from Patrick Mahomes (15) as he gets by Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis III (24) during third quarter action at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday. Photo by Dirk Shadd / TNS

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes had all the answers for solving Tampa Bay’s stingy defense, winning his latest matchup against Tom Brady in the stadium where the seven-time Super Bowl winner dealt him one of his most disappointing losses.

Mahomes threw for 249 yards and three touchdowns, including an electrifying jump pass to Clyde Edwards-Helaire, to lead the Chiefs to a 41-31 victory over the Buccaneers on Sunday night.

Playing at sold out Raymond James Stadium only four days after Hurricane Ian ravaged portions of Florida, Mahomes had TD throws of 16 yards to Travis Kelce, 1 yard to Edwards-Helaire and 10 yards to Jody Fortson while making NFL history by reaching 20,000 yards passing faster than anyone else.

