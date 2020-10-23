Mahomes is playing terrifically, no matter what you’ve heard

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes doesn’t need my advice, or yours, unless you are Andy Reid in which case: Hi Andy, been meaning to thank you for the prime rib cooking tip. It’s perfection.

So, anyway, the advice. Mahomes doesn’t need it. Life is going just fine for him. But even this early in the column you can probably tell some advice is coming, so we might as well get it out of the way:

Patrick, don’t say you’ve spoiled fans with your play. Your friend LeBron James can tell you how that went for him. Not worth it.