Mahomes is playing terrifically, no matter what you’ve heard

We’ve entered a weird new phase of Mahomes’ career. In 2017, he was a curiosity. In 2018, a phenom. In 2019, a champion. Now, in 2020, he is apparently the guy many are sick of hearing about.

By

Sports

October 23, 2020 - 1:50 PM

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes warms up in a shirt with a message to vote on September 10, 2020, before the Chiefs play host to the Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. (Tammy Ljungblad/The Kansas City Star/TNS)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes doesn’t need my advice, or yours, unless you are Andy Reid in which case: Hi Andy, been meaning to thank you for the prime rib cooking tip. It’s perfection.

So, anyway, the advice. Mahomes doesn’t need it. Life is going just fine for him. But even this early in the column you can probably tell some advice is coming, so we might as well get it out of the way:

Patrick, don’t say you’ve spoiled fans with your play. Your friend LeBron James can tell you how that went for him. Not worth it.

