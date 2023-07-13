Mahomes keeps focus on winning 

Patrick Mahomes already is a two-time Super Bowl MVP and AP NFL MVP before turning 28, compiling an impressive Hall of Fame-worthy resume in only six seasons.

If any player is ever going to challenge Tom Brady for GOAT — greatest of all time — status, Mahomes has the best chance. Like Brady and other superstar athletes, Mahomes still works to improve, aiming to keep the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl contention.

“I think everybody thinks about legacy and how they’re remembered, but you have to think about that at the same time, valuing every day and how you can become better, how you can really maximize every single day,” Mahomes said on the AP Pro Football Podcast. “And then whenever your career is done, you have no regrets. That’s what I’ve always preached. It’s not about success of that day, it’s about having no regrets at the end of your career.