Chiefs’ Mahomes happy with new deal

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes says he is happy with a reworked contract that makes him the league's highest-paid player over the next four years, but also pleased in the way the deal is structured. 

September 21, 2023 - 2:49 PM

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes speaks at a news conference after an an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes was trying to walk a tightrope taking him three different directions while negotiating his revised contract with the Kansas City Chiefs, which effectively makes him the league’s highest-paid player over the next four years.

Mahomes wanted to maximize his income. He wanted to leave salary cap space so the Chiefs could continue to surround him with championship talent. And he wanted to keep pushing the bar higher for other players seeking contracts around the league.

“You have to watch and see what’s going on around the league and find that right spot,” Mahomes said Wednesday in his first comments since reworking his deal. “I think we found a good one in this negotiation we did to keep cap space to get other guys signed, but obviously I’ve got more money up front and we’ll renegotiate when we get to the right time.”

